Chris Brown & Young Thug Drop Old-School Cinematic Video For "City Girls"

Chris Brown and Young Thug release the new music video for "City Girls".

Chris Brown drops some good-ass music videos. People love to hate on the Virginia native -- and they've got plenty of valid reasons -- but Chris has no shortage of talent, which keeps him in high standing in the music industry. This year, the incredibly gifted artist released his collaborative mixtape with Young Thug, titled Slime & B, and he keeps coming through with content to complement the release. He announced that "City Girls" was the next track from the project to receive a video, teasing something extravagant with a movie poster on social media. It turns out that he wasn't playing around one bit, dropping the 7-minute short film, which would definitely warrant Chris' 'Music Videos on Netflix' suggestion.

"City Girls" starts out with Chris Brown pulling up to a nightclub in an old-school Hollywood setting, looking like a scene out of a mobster movie. He walks into the club and starts interacting with a woman, who says she will be performing that night. Chris watches on before the music cuts out for Young Thug's (and Lil Keed's) entrance, which creates a very tense moment. The bar's manager calls for backup as the duo walks through, enjoying the show. A few minutes later, Chris attacks a man that tapped him on the shoulder, seemingly sensing that something was off before a shootout begins.

Watch the amazing new video for "City Girls" up above.