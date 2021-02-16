It's been nearly a year since the release of Chris Brown and Young Thug's smash hit "Go Crazy", but the song continues to be one of the most popular tracks across the nation. Currently sitting at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100, Chris and Thugger are hoping for another push with the freshly-announced remix, which will arrive this week.

Recruiting some of the biggest stars in the world for the remix, three new names have been added to the roster for the "Go Crazy" re-release on Friday. Announcing the big news by revealing the cover artwork on Instagram, Chris Brown vowed to take us back to warmer times.

"Let me show u how to bring the summer back," he wrote as his caption. The remix of "Go Crazy" will feature Future, Lil Durk, and Mulatto, three of the hottest names in rap right now.

Considering the song was recently celebrated as Brown's biggest radio hit since 2008, it shouldn't be surprising that the artist is attempting to capitalize on the track's sustained attention with a remix. Perhaps this will boost it to a #1 position on the charts, dethroning the power of Olivia Rodrigo's "driver's license". "Go Crazy" previously peaked at#5 on the Hot 100.

Are you excited about the upcoming remix with Future, Lil Durk, and Mulatto?