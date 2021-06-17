It has been a while since we've last seen an official release from R&B singer Chris Brown, who has been missing since his early 2020 mixtape Slime & B with Young Thug. You'd have to go back even further to two summers ago for his most recent solo album, Indigo. With that in mind, fans have got to feel excited to see that the 32-year-old is shooting a music video for an upcoming single with rapper Wale.

According to The Shade Room, the music video that was being shot on Tuesday night is for the D.C rapper's upcoming single called "Angles." This was subsequently confirmed by an Instagram post from the singer himself, teasing the new track with interactive cover art and a brief glimpse of the song itself.

Brown notoriously has left his comments off all throughout his Instagram page, but his posts still receive an immense amount of support despite the generally cryptic captions. In teasing "Angles," Brown had little to add to the post caption beyond the eyes and fire emojis. On the flip side of the coin, Wale has been more direct in promoting the upcoming single, drumming up hype for it on Twitter.

The two artists are mutual collaborators and have worked together multiple times in the past. Brown last featured on Wale's "Heaven On Earth" off of his 2017 Shine record. Wale featured on Brown and Tyga's Fan of a Fan collaborative album in 2015 on the song "It's Yo Sh*t."

Check out the behind-the-scenes look of the upcoming music video below and let us know if you're excited for the song's official release.