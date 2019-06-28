Chris Brown & Tyga Are On The Prowl On "All I Want"

Chris Brown's Indigo has arrived, marking another gargantuan drop from the acclaimed and versatile artist. In a surprising turn, one of the album's more overtly romantic cuts arrives courtesy of the Tyga collaboration, as the west-coast rapper breaks character for the cause. But first, Chris Brown sets the tone with one of his signature fantasies of escapism, flaunting his own superiority as a lover and friend.

Tyga slides through next, professing a love strong enough to make a woman turn expat. "Man that pussy powerful, I'll fly you from Toronto," he raps, taking a break from lustful hedonism to channel the romantic. "Come and live in LA, we can watch LeBron play." Clearly, T-Raww has his sights set on a Canadian dime, and seems willing to risk it all for a chance at securing her love. Given that the man has made a living in crafting twerk anthems, one has to wonder if he's truly capable of turning over a new leaf. Either way, he plays the part admirably enough, sounding convincing enough to match Breezy's own sense of Romeo-ism.

It might not be what you expected from the pairing of Tyga and Chris Breezy, but it's refreshing to see them switch it up.

Quotable Lyrics

Man that pussy powerful, I'll fly you from Toronto

Come and live in LA, we can watch LeBron play

