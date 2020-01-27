Chris Brown attended last night's Grammy's with his favorite lady as his date - his 5-year-old daughter Royalty. The Heartbreak On A Fullmoon singer was nominated for Best R&B Song for his single "No Guidance" featuring Drake. While he didn't pull in a win (since PJ Morton's "Say So" featuring JoJo got the award) Chris was all smiles next to his camera excited daughter.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sooner than later Chris will be accompanied on red carpets by two of his children since he recently welcomed his second child Aeko Brown with his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris. Chris has been nothing but proud of his mini-me since sharing all kinds of updates on social media of his adorable little man. After Ammika gave birth, reports started circulating that she and Chris were engaged and she alluded that it may be true when she posted quotes about marriage to Instagram.

"Marriage doesn't guarantee you will be together forever. It takes love, respect, trust, understanding, friendship, and faith in your relationship to make it last," she shared.

“Chris is the proudest dad you’ve ever seen, he loves to talk about his kids," a source said of the new dad of two. "He still gets so emotional talking about his son being born. He was there in the delivery room which was a first for him and he was blown away by that.”