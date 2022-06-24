mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chris Brown & Jack Harlow Deliver Summertime Vibes On "Psychic"

Rose Lilah
June 24, 2022 10:40
Chris Brown and Jack Harlow team up for the radio-friendly cut "Psychic."


Chris Brown delivered his anticipated new album, Breezy, today. The album, which had a rather lengthy teasing and promo process, is not lacking in either songs or features-- at 24 songs with 15 features, there's a little something for every type of Breezy fan. The singer dabbles in pop-helmed r'n'b anthems, summertime bops, melodic rap, afrobeats, and more. The veteran singer enlisted a who's who of new artists on the rise too, from EST Gee to Jack Harlow to Blxst as well as r'n'b stars like Ella Mai and H.E.R.

Kentucky native Jack Harlow pops up for the feel-good and easy-listening record that is "Psychic," which is situated comfortably mid-tracklist. Brown delivers a catchy hook that forms the base of the record, before he delivers some melody-heavy bars, followed by Harlow.

Take a listen to the new collab below and head here to stream the full album. Let us know if you're a fan of Breezy.

Quotable Lyrics

Hop in the shower, let me wash that club off of you
And I got some Colegate for that Casamigos
I know that tequila aggravate your alter ego
And that little body that you got is like a cheat code
You a sweetheart, but I know that you a freak though 

- Jack Harlow

