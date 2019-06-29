Chris Brown & H.E.R Flaunt Their Vocal Abilities On "Come Together"

Chris Brown returns to flaunt his vocal abilities, but this time with a powerful ally on "Come Together." H.E.R and Chris Brown offer the perfect duet as they delve into the preferred topic of lovemaking. Their voices mesh wonderfully as the duo shares details of the intimate moment. Rightfully so, this song is one of the many gems which can be found on Chris Brown's new album, Indigo. The song reminds us of the early bedroom anthem, "Take You Down" which the singer gifted us with earlier in his career.

The 30-year-old Virginia native certainly hasn't disappointed as he's reunited with longtime collaborators on his latest effort to deliver a chart-worthy, dance-heavy, R&B-jamming record that will have you both in your feelings and on the dancefloor. Indigo boasts a slew of collaborations as Brown has called on some heavy-hitters to help his craft what he hopes to be the album of the summer, if not the album of the year. The two-disc project includes features by Nicki Minaj, H.E.R., Lil Jon, Juicy J, Juvenile, Tyga, G-Eazy, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Gunna, Drake, Ink, Justin Bieber, Tory Lanez, Trey Songz, and Tank.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm doin' for you, what I wouldn't do for anybody

So you might (I might), might get what you want tonight

I won't say that I, never dreamed of touchin' on you (On you)

Ain't that what wild dreams are made of? Yeah, yeah