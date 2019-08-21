Looks like Chris Brown is getting ready to turn the “heat” up soon. The R&B superstar recently teamed up with ATL artist Gunna to shoot the music video for their new Indigo collab “Heat.”

While on set at the Indigo clothing store, the two show off their drip & strike a pose next to their dancers. Meanwhile a video clip shows Gunna getting freaky with his sexy co-star in a dressing room, and Breezy doubles his pleasure with two women.

The photos were first teased by production company Riveting Entertainment, who shared the photos from set, writing, “COMING SOON.”

When it does arrive, “Heat” will follow up Chris’ latest video for his Drake-assisted hit “No Guidance,” which has over 57 million views on YouTube.

In other news, Breezy just kicked off his “INDIGOAT Tour,” last night in Portland which will feature special guest appearances from Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla Sign, Joyner Lucas, and Yella Beezy. Peep full tour dates right here if interested.