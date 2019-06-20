Chris Brown & Gunna Float Over Melodic Single "Heat"

Chris Brown's contact list is extensive, and he has no qualms with calling in favors come album time. Indigo's stacked tracklist speaks volumes, and though Breezy has no shortage of vocal haters, his peers in the game tend to look at him rather fondly. Now, with his upcoming album set to arrive on June 29th, Brown has dropped off a new single from the project, this time tapping Gunna for "Heat." The track itself is unsurprisingly melodic, with airy synthesizers and lush harmonies; for the most part, Brown opts to stick within his thematic comfort zone, which is to say seducing potential lovers. And yes, he does bust out the falsetto, a clutch move in sealing the deal.

Gunna finds himself riding shotgun in a "wingman" capacity, skating over the instrumental with minimal effort, for better or worse. At times, his aloofness can be seen as detrimental to a track's energy, but others cite his casual nature as one of his defining attributes - particularly when it comes to courtship. Do you feel like Chris Brown and Gunna's attempt at painting the town was a success? Sound off below.

Quotable Lyrics

Let me press up on your bathing suit, your style is so unique

Bands inside your whole designer, garments for the week



- Gunna