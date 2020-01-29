When Drake and Chris Brown teamed up last summer to bring the world their single, "No Guidance," the collab was a major success. The track had sold over one million units in the U.S. by late July last year, and the smash hit even tied Drake with The Beatles by earning his 34th Top 10 single in his career. This Tuesday, it was revealed that the song had reached yet another milestone. "No Guidance" is now the longest running #1 hit in R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart history, as it just entered its 24th week at the top of the list.

This feat has knocked down Miguel's "Adorn," which spent 23 weeks at #1 during 2012-2013, from the coveted spot. Breezy himself shared the record-breaking accomplishment on Instagram.

The song is now the longest-running chart-topper since Billboard launched this particular chart in April of 1992. According to Billboard, the single topped the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop airplay list for 10 weeks from August to October of last year, and currently sits at #9 for its 31st straight week in the top 10. "No Guidance" was even nominated for Best R&B Song at the Grammy Awards this year, but ultimately lost to PJ Morton and JoJo for their song, "Say So."