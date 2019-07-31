Chris Brown & Davido Team Up For "Blow My Mind" Music Video

Davido and Chris Brown drop off "Blow My Mind" visual.

African music is making a huge wave in North America these days. We just got Burna Boy's new album African Giant but Davido also came through with some heat on the same day. He teamed up with Chris Brown for their Afrobeat collab, "Blow My Mind." Now, they come through with some new visuals for the song. The video opens up with Davido singing his verse in a dimly lit motel room with a girl chilling on the bed behind him. After hopping in his car, he joins forces with Chris Brown in front of the motel where, inevitably, Chris Brown pulls off some wild choreography.

Aside from his collab with Davido, Chris Brown recently released the music video for his song, "No Guidance" featuring Drake. While he pulled off some impressive choreography in front of the motel in the "Blow My Mind" video, he goes head-to-head with Drizzy in a dance battle in the video for the Indigo single.

Peep the "Blow My Mind" video above.