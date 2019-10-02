Chris Brown and Big Sean are two of the most influential artists of the last decade and they've collaborated a few times in the studio. One of their most popular songs, "Play No Games," rarely ever gets a chance to be heard live the way it was intended because of the singers' busy schedules. With Breezy currently on tour, he rang up his old friend to join him on stage for a long-overdue reunion, leading both of them to share their overwhelmed emotions on social media.

Big Sean and Chris Brown finally had a chance to rekindle their friendship after several months of not even speaking. However, as you know, when you're so close, you don't even need to be talking to somebody every day to continue right where you guys left off. "When u know someone for damn near a decade or longer u can go months without speaking then link up n it’s like u ain’t miss nothin," wrote Big Sean on a photo of the two together. "Finally performed Play No Games," he added in the comments.

CB shared a number of photos himself, reminding Sean that he'll always be there for him. "BROTHERS 4 LIFE," he wrote.

Surely, it was a sight to behold when the pair of recording artists linked up on stage for the first time in a long time. We're glad to see Brown and Sean teaming up again. Maybe some new music is on the way?