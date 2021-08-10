Chris Brown traveled across the pond to spend some quality time with Ammika Harris, the mother of his son, Aeko, as evidence by reports on Monday. The two are reportedly not officially together at this time, but the reunion is sparking speculation of a reconnection that may be more than just familial.

Ammika decided to stay put with Aeko in Germany when COVID-19 hit, leaving Chris a world away from his son while he was quarantining in California. The last time the parents were spotted together was in October, when Chris was finally able to see his son, sharing a sweet picture to Instagram of the family reunion.

Now, almost a year later, the parents have been spotted out at dinner in Greece, with what appeared to be a large group of friends. Shots captured by the paparazzi show the two having a conversation across at the dinner table.

Ammika’s updates to her Instagram story revealed the two got in some family time after their night out, too. On Tuesday, the model shared a boomerang of the family lounging on a boat in the Mediterranean, while Chris playing with Aeko and his daughter, Royalty. The video appears to be from a few days ago, as Chris posted a picture of the same thing along with more family photos during the weekend.

Fans praised the former couple in the comments of TheShadeRoom's post for being mature parents, and doing what is in the best interest of their son. One stated, “Good to see him having a healthy relationship with his kids mother regardless if they're together or not.”

Things seem platonic for now between the two, but only time will tell.