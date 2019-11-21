It's been a year filled with blessings for Chris Brown. While the singer continued to see tremendous success throughout his career with the release of INDIGO and the star-studded Indigoat tour with Tory Lanez, Joyner Lucas, Ty Dolla $ign and Yella Beezy, he's also been awaiting the blessing of a second child. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Ammika Harris was pregnant with Chris Brown's child. He confirmed this in a slick comment under her Instagram page calling her his BM.

After many speculated that his second child has arrived, TMZ has confirmed that this is indeed true. The singer shared a photo of himself on Instagram simply captioned, "11-20-2019." Although it could've meant everything, he later shared a photo of himself in a hoodie that had the word "Born" printed across it. Harris also hinted at the child's birth on her IG story. "I was in love, when I first saw you," it read. This is Harris' first child. Chris Brown welcomed his first child, Royalty Brown, into the world in 2014 with Nia Amey. Breezy and Amey share joint custody over Royalty.

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris made their relationship Instagram official last summer. They broke up earlier this year before the pregnancy was announced, although there was speculation that they rekindled their romance since. Either way, congratulations to both Chris and Ammika on the birth of their son.