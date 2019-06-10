Chris Brown was accused of rape in January of this year during a passage in Paris, France. The investigation into those allegations has gone through several phases, with Brown returned to the United States within the first week of inquisitions. Years prior to the alleged Paris accord, Chris Brown faced similar charges on home soil.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

A woman, who to this day, has chosen to conceal her identity, accused Brown of raping her during a social gathering taking place at his private residence. Throughout the legal proceedings, "Jane Doe" as we'll call her, has openly derided the singer's legal team over their alleged intimidation tactics - including but not limited to, trying to confiscate her belongings/evidence by trespassing on her private property.

At this current stage of the legal process, Brown's accuser is seeking the cell records that'll back her claims. According to The Blast, Brown has so far rebuffed her request. More specifically, the accuser is seeking the numbers Chris Brown has used since the alleged incident took place in 2017. If successful, the accuser will use his number(s) to procure a subpoena that would help in identifying potential key witnesses. As of this writing, Brown has denied all the allegations bearing his name, including the Paris accord.