NBA players, including LeBron James, were up in arms yesterday over the NCAA's brand new rule that states all agents who want to represent NCAA athletes must have, at the least, a Bachelor's degree. Many thought this rule wasn't very fair, especially when you consider one of the most powerful agents in the NBA, Rich Paul, doesn't have such a degree to his name. This has led to some justified criticism of the NCAA and the latest person to speak out is FS1's Chris Broussard.

Broussard took to Twitter where he called out the NCAA for having a racist policy and that moving forward, black people and athletes should try to support HBCUs.

“They’re calling it the ‘Rich Paul rule,’ which is appropriate, but I’m gonna call it something else: straight-up racism,” Broussard explained. “But instead of crying, complaining, and begging, it’s time for black people to take action. You fight power with power, and one of our greatest sources of power is our athletic dominance. So I’m calling on all of our great black football and basketball players, instead of going to these big universities that chew you up, spit you out, and don’t care about you, go to a HBCU.”

It's clear that many people are passionate about this new rule which discriminates against those making a name for themselves using alternative paths. Perhaps the NCAA will reconsider this rule now that they've received so much negative publicity.