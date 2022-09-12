mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chris Brickley Enlists Jadakiss & Dave East For "Comfortable"

Aron A.
September 12, 2022 18:12
Chris Brickley locks in with Dave East and Jadakiss for his latest single off of "Welcome To The Grind."


There are many basketball players who've tried to dabble in rap and just as many rappers who've tried to dabble in ball. However, there are only a few figures who are good at both. 

Famed basketball trainer Chris Brickley announced his foray into hip-hop two years ago when he revealed that he was working on a project titled, BlackOps Presents Welcome to the Grind. He previously unveiled the Lil Durk-assisted "Ikea Rug" but over the weekend, he unleashed another banger off of the project. 

Dave East and Jadakiss linked up with Brickley for the new single, "Comfortable." The two New York heavyweights go bar-for-bar on the record and deliver another excellent collaboration together.

Check the song out below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
When them thangs come out, that's how we hold court
You gon' need backup so call the whole force
We got a policy over here, that's no loss
And the foreigns is matte black with no gloss

