Chris Brickley Enlists Jadakiss & Dave East For "Comfortable"

There are many basketball players who've tried to dabble in rap and just as many rappers who've tried to dabble in ball. However, there are only a few figures who are good at both.

Famed basketball trainer Chris Brickley announced his foray into hip-hop two years ago when he revealed that he was working on a project titled, BlackOps Presents Welcome to the Grind. He previously unveiled the Lil Durk-assisted "Ikea Rug" but over the weekend, he unleashed another banger off of the project.

Dave East and Jadakiss linked up with Brickley for the new single, "Comfortable." The two New York heavyweights go bar-for-bar on the record and deliver another excellent collaboration together.

Check the song out below

Quotable Lyrics

When them thangs come out, that's how we hold court

You gon' need backup so call the whole force

We got a policy over here, that's no loss

And the foreigns is matte black with no gloss