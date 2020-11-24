When LeBron James decided that his time with the Miami Heat had come to an end and he wanted to return home to the Cleveland Cavaliers to try to earn his team and city a title, he didn't inform his teammates with a heartfelt talk. Former Heat star Chris Bosh recently sat down with the All The Smoke podcast where he spoke about how he learned that LeBron was heading back to Ohio and he admitted that the delivery initially offended him.



Mike Ehrmann / Staff / Getty Images

"[I found out] through a text. I thought it was BS," said Bosh. "And then about ten minutes later, it's everywhere. At the time, I didn't understand it. In my mind, I was ready to put the team back together because we had just lost. So, we wanted to put something back together so we could win, and it really didn't go like that. I took offense to it to be honest with you, at first."

Bosh said that he "was only thinking of how I felt about it" and since that time, he and James have reconciled any ill-feelings. You can watch Chris Bosh's episode of All The Smoke in its entirety below.