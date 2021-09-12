Chris Bosh was a valued member of the Miami Heat during their big 3 days as the team featured the likes of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. While Bosh was the third option on the team, there was no denying just how valuable he was during those four years that the team remained intact. Unfortunately, Bosh's career was cut short due to blood clot issues, and we never got to see him mature in the league as he retired at the age of 31.

Regardless, Bosh's accomplishments remained recognized by the league as last night, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame for everything he did during his career. Eleven all-star appearances, two NBA titles, and an Olympic gold medal were more than enough to ensure his spot amongst the league's greats.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

As part of the ceremony, Bosh got to reunite with his Heat teammates as LeBron and D-Wade were all in attendance. It was a joyous occasion for everyone involved and there is no doubt that both Wade and James will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in due time. Wade's eligibility is almost upon us, all while LeBron still has plenty of years of basketball left in the tank.

While some might debate Bosh's credentials, you can't help but be happy for a guy who has been through so much over the past few years. He paid his dues and now, his legacy has been immortalized.