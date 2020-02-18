Chris Bosh, an 11-time All Star and two-time NBA champion, was not listed among the finalists for the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020. During the course of his 13-year NBA career with the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat, Bosh averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Basketball Reference lists the probability of him being inducted into the Hall of Fame at 99.51%.

He will certainly get in the hall in the near future, but there's no doubt that Bosh is extremely disappointed that he won't be joining the likes of Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan in the Class of 2020.

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

In response to being snubbed from the 2020 Hall of Fame class, Bosh posted a nearly seven-minute long video titled, "How to Deal With Disappointment." Despite the fact that he didn't make the cut this year, Bosh relayed a positive tone that people from all walks of life can draw inspiration from. As explained in the caption of his IG post, things won't always break your way, but you just have to continue to put in the work and keep moving forward.

"I’m not gonna lie and I’ll get right to it, I’m disappointed I won’t be in the HOF this year, especially with this amazing class of players I have looked up to throughout my career. BUT sometimes things don’t work out the way you want, and you HAVE to move on. You can’t sit around feeling sorry for yourself or blaming other people. You have to put in the work and get moving. Work towards your next goal or your next challenge. We’ve all been disappointed in the past, I know I have, especially when my career was cut short. But you can’t stop living your life. So I’m moving forward, will you? Life doesn’t stop‼️ Let’s get it🙌🏿 Also, just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has shown me love the past few days. I’ve read all the comments, much appreciated."

Check out his full thoughts in the video embedded below.