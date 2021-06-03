Kobe Bryant was a highly-influential player out on the basketball court and he is responsible for some of the best moments in NBA history. His untimely passing in 2020 remains one of the saddest stories in the history of the sport, although his legacy will always live on. Numerous former and current players have spoken out on just how much Kobe had an impact on their lives. Many of these players have even reported a shift in mentality, following Kobe's passing.

One of those players just so happens to be Chris Bosh, who retired back in 2016 due to health problems. As he explained per SportsNet, Kobe's death made him want to change his ways, and focus more on his family. Bosh realizes that life can end in an instant, and he wants to make the most of his time on this earth.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“To tell you the truth, after Kobe (Bryant) passed it put that much more perspective on what’s important and so I take the extra time with the family, with the kids, talking to kids, encouraging people, just trying to be positive and make each day a masterpiece,” Bosh said. “You do that just by staying in the present and enjoying the day as it is or trying your best to or working hard.”

Having to retire early proved to be a burden on Bosh, and during his retirement, he had to do a lot of soul-searching. However, Kobe's situation made him realize he had everything he wanted right in front of him. It's great to see Bosh in a good place right now, and hopefully, he is able to make the most of his career outside of basketball.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

[Via]