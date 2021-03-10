Following a star-studded NBA 2020 Hall of Fame Induction which featured the likes of the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett, 14 finalists for the 2021 ceremony have been announced.

The 14 finalists include nine players and five coaches who have all been exceptional within their respective roles on the court.

Announced by The Jump on ESPN, the first-time finalist includes:

Ninth-winningest coach in NBA history Rick Adelman

Two-time NBA champion and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh

Five-time NBA champion and five-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection Michael Cooper

NBA Finals MVP and 10-time NBA All-Star Paul Pierce

First Black NBA head coach Bill Russell

Two-time NCAA national champion Villanova coach Jay Wright

Seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Yolanda Griffith

Seven-time WNBA All-Star and three-time WNBA Most Valuable Player Lauren Jackson

NCAA national champion and WNBA Coach of the Year Marianne Stanley

Previous finalists up for review again include:

All-time winningest high school coach Leta Andrews

Five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway

Consensus National Collegiate Player of the Year Marques Johnson

Four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Ben Wallace

Five-time NBA All-Star Chris Webber

Although the 2020 Hall of Fame enshrinement was delayed due to the pandemic, Jerry Colangelo, Chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, expressed excitement about the revelation of the finalist for 2021.

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images



“While our timeline of events over the past year has been adaptable and reimagined due to the global pandemic, we have never wavered in our commitment to renovating our beautiful museum and recognizing the greats of the game who deserve to be immortalized there. Revealing the finalists for the Class of 2021 today is an exciting step towards honoring the men and women who have contributed greatly to the game we celebrate,” said Colangelo. =

Who are you excited to see inducted to the Hall of Fame?