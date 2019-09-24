David Benoit, the son of wrestling legend Chris Benoit, is reportedly looking to get into the business, although not with the company that his father wrestled for.

During a recent appearance on the "Pro and Bro" podcast with Fred Rosser aka Darren Young, the 26-year old Benoit expressed a desire to purse a professional wrestling career with All Elite Wrestling. In fact, Davis says he was recently "messing around in the ring right now with a couple of guys with AEW," although he didn't give any specifics about which wrestlers he was training with.

When asked which promotion he'd like to join, David tells the hosts, “I want to go to AEW one hundred percent. I love AEW. I love what they do for the boys. Take care of them.” Additionally, Benoit claims that he is no longer permitted backstage at WWE events, although he was spotted at the recent WWE Edmonton event with Natalya and TJ Wilson, more commonly known as Tyson Kidd.

Benoit's late father spent 22 years in the business, making a name for himself with the WWF/WWE, WCW, ECW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. AEW, founded at the start of 2019, recently reached a television deal with TNT which includes weekly episodes airing on Wednesday nights, opposite WWE's NXT brand on the USA Network.

You can check out the full "Pro and Bro" podcast below.