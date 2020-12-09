R&B duo, Chloe x Halle continue to prove how incredibly talented they are with their latest performance on December 8, by way of NPR. Their Tiny Desk home concert was backed by an impressive all-female band, as the sister duo sang five songs off of their latest album Ungodly Hour, which was recently nominated for the 2021 Grammy Awards for Best Progressive R&B Album.

2020 was major for Chloe x Halle. In spite of being limited due to the pandemic, the two still managed to become one of the most talked about R&B artists of the year, and their latest live performance is a great indicator as to why. The pair's synchronized, velvety-smooth harmonies were hypnotizing from the get-go. They opened their set with "Don’t Matter To Me," and followed that up with "Baby Girl," but not before Chloe explained the story behind writing it.

"I know this year, 2020 has been bonkers for all of us," she said. "And for those moments where you kind of feel less than, and you're not good enough that's why we wrote this song — for ourselves as a mantra to let ourselves know that whatever happens, we’ll be okay and that this is our world."

Watch Chloe x Halle's full Tiny Desk (Home) Concert below.