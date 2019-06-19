mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chloe X Halle Return With Sweet Love Song "Who Knew"

Chantilly Post
June 19, 2019 12:58
310 Views
00
1
CoverCover

Who Knew
Chloe X Halle

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Stream Chloe x Halle's latest musical offering.


Chloe X Halle are the sisters signed to Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment who made waves with their debut album, The Kids Are Alright. The tape received a Grammy nomination for best Urban Contemporary Album and since its release, the duo have stayed pretty quiet. Chloe and Halle both star on Grown-ish which means that they've been staying busy acting wise and finally after sometime they've come through with some new tunes. 

The songs are made in part for the series, one being called "Thinkin Bout Me" while the other we've decided to share with you is "Who Knew" that's a sweet love song. "Y’all know when you just start off being friends with somebody... honestly you’re just trying to keep them in the friend zone, but then one day something just happens x you start looking at em different," they wrote of the song on Instagram

Stream the new-new below and let us know what you think in the comments. 

Quotable Lyrics

I go cause my heart knows
Way before my mind's in tune
And I go where my heart goes
Didn't know it'd lead to you

Chloe X Halle
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  310
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Chloe X Halle Who knew Thinkin Bout Me Grown-Ish
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Chloe X Halle Return With Sweet Love Song "Who Knew"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject