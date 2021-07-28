Contrary to 2020 when Chloe x Halle were regularly performing songs from their incredible sophomore album Ungodly Hour, the two sisters haven't been spotted together much over the past several months because Halle had been hard at work on Disney's upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid film. Chloe and Halle have since reunited in recent weeks, and their sisterly bond has since been tested by a rude fan who randomly came for Chloe's looks.



Perhaps in response to all of the headlines that Chloe Bailey has been making recently for her steamy "Have Mercy" challenge and eye-catching posts, the previously mentioned fan hit Twitter to express her opinion on the Ungodly Hour singer's appearance. "I feel like Chloe Bailey is cute," the fan stated, "but y’all be overhyping shawty [laughing emoji]."

The tweet soon found its way on Chloe and Halle Bailey's Twitter feeds, and apparently, both of the Parkwood Entertainment artists had the time to respond to the fan. Chloe opted for a more sarcastic and dismissive reply, as she simply quoted the fan's original tweet and wrote "agreed." Hours later, Halle got into the mix and was far more direct and confrontational with the fan, opting for a nice, yet assertive response to the fan. "girl let’s not start," Halle wrote alongside a bevy of halo and "Shh" emojis, "be blessed!! God loves you too!!!"

Catch Chloe x Halle's catty responses to the impressed fan below, and let us know in the comments if you think the fan was out of line for arguing that Chloe Bailey is overhyped.