Chloe X Halle Link Up With City Girls, Doja Cat, & Mulatto On "Do It (Remix)"

Their single "Do It" quickly became a viral sensation thanks to TikTok and soon, their sexy moves kicked off a dance challenge. There were hints that a "Do It" remix was on the way, and on Friday (September 4), Chloe x Halle shared the official amended version of their single with four additional rappers. The Girl Power crew included Yung Miami and JT from City Girls along with Mulatto and Doja Cat.

There weren't any major changes to the tempo and stylings of the track itself as Chloe x Halle stayed true to their original vision of their Ungoldly Hour lead single. Each artist took their turn dropping their bars that weren't as explicit as we've grown used to hearing, but still enough to make sure they didn't stray too far from who they are. Stream Chloe x Halle's "Do It (Remix)" featuring City Girls, Doja Cat, and Mulatto, and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Rolling woods, busting juugs

Love them n*ggas from the hood (Yeah)

Nothing 'bout me basic

And my body stacked like my savings

Rappin' 'bout that p*ssy power

Got the whole game intimidated