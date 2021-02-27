We've recently received Chloe x Halle's Ungodly Hour (Chrome Edition), and as fans enjoy the extra tracks included on the deluxe version of their latest project, the ladies caught up with Rolling Stone for their "Women Shaping the Future" issue. The ladies spoke about how their mentor, Beyoncé, has given them lessons that help them navigate an industry that often pulls them in all directions and Chloe spoke about meeting the icon on a movie set.



Nicholas Hunt / Staff / Getty Images

“One of the great things I’ve been able to witness as a fan as well as in-person is her grace,” Chloe said. “She’s human, but the way she just blocks out the negativity and never really responds to the B.S. and just lets the art and her talent and work speak for itself — that is really inspiring to my sister and me as young women."

"What we’re doing is not easy and you’re constantly putting yourself out there in your most vulnerable state and you’re open to constant criticism from the entire world," she continued. "What I appreciate about her is how she chooses to rise above it, stand tall on it. And that’s why she’s Queen B and that’s how she is who she is.”

Chloe also explained that she first met Beyoncé while portraying a younger version of the star in the 2003 film The Fighting Temptations. “When I met her, she had the best spirit,” she said. “She was so nice to me and I just remember she always wanted to dance with me and hold me. So because of that, I really loved her. I started falling more in love with her music.”

“As women, ‘I’m a survivor,’ it was just so inspiring," she added about the Destiny' child megahit. "It made you want to be yourself and it made you feel confident and free in being a woman.”

Check out their clip below.