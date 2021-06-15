mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chloe x Halle Drops Their "Waterfalls" TLC Cover

Madusa S.
June 15, 2021 17:19
45 Views
00
0
Image via Apple MusicImage via Apple Music
Image via Apple Music

Waterfalls
Chloe X Halle

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

They released the cover as part of Apple Music's Juneteenth-inspired Freedom Songs.


The last project the world heard from Beyoncé-signed duo Chloe x Halle was Ungodly Hour, released last year. They followed up with the deluxe version of the project at the top of this year, but have been busy with individual ventures to shift the focus back on solely music just yet.

Younger half of the duo Bailey has been in Europe filming a reboot of The Little Mermaid where she stars as Ariel, while Chloe Bailey has been busy becoming the internet's new favorite it girl. Despite this, they dropped the loose single "Georgia On My Mind" in March, and have just followed up with a silky cover of TLC's classic "Waterfalls." 

“This song speaks so much to who we are as artists and human beings,” the duo says of the song. “We always say music is therapy to us because the lyrics are healing. There's something about singing these words to yourself—it turns into an encouraging mantra that makes you feel inspired after listening.” 

The Apple Music-exclusive track is part of their Juneteenth-inspired Freedom songs featuring a collection of covers and originals. Check out the duo impressive "Waterfalls" cover below and let us know how you feel down in the comments. 

Quotable Lyrics

Don't go chasing waterfalls 
Please stick to the rivers and the lakes that you're used to
I know that you're gonna have it your way or nothing at all
But I think you're moving too fast

Chloe X Halle
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Chloe x Halle Drops Their "Waterfalls" TLC Cover
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject