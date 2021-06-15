Chloe x Halle Drops Their "Waterfalls" TLC Cover

The last project the world heard from Beyoncé-signed duo Chloe x Halle was Ungodly Hour, released last year. They followed up with the deluxe version of the project at the top of this year, but have been busy with individual ventures to shift the focus back on solely music just yet.

Younger half of the duo Bailey has been in Europe filming a reboot of The Little Mermaid where she stars as Ariel, while Chloe Bailey has been busy becoming the internet's new favorite it girl. Despite this, they dropped the loose single "Georgia On My Mind" in March, and have just followed up with a silky cover of TLC's classic "Waterfalls."

“This song speaks so much to who we are as artists and human beings,” the duo says of the song. “We always say music is therapy to us because the lyrics are healing. There's something about singing these words to yourself—it turns into an encouraging mantra that makes you feel inspired after listening.”

The Apple Music-exclusive track is part of their Juneteenth-inspired Freedom songs featuring a collection of covers and originals. Check out the duo impressive "Waterfalls" cover below and let us know how you feel down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't go chasing waterfalls

Please stick to the rivers and the lakes that you're used to

I know that you're gonna have it your way or nothing at all

But I think you're moving too fast