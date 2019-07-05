Chloe X Halle Drop Visual For Their Love Song "Who Knew"

The pair shared the song with the masses just a few weeks ago.

Singing sisters Chloe x Halle have been making major strides in their career. The pair began as YouTube sensations who uploaded videos of themselves covering songs by major artists, and within years they were opening for Beyoncé in Europe on her "Formation Tour." The young stars are regular cast members on the Black-ish spin-off series Grown-ish, and it was recently announced that Halle has been cast in the role of Ariel for the live-action film version of The Little Mermaid.

Not every Disney fan is excited to see a black woman in the role of their favorite pale-skinned, red-headed mermaid, but plenty of people have rallied behind the singer-actress to defend her on social media. Aside from the controversy, Chloe x Halle have recently released the visual for their love song, "Who Knew." They previously wrote about the song on Instagram, describing it by saying, "Y’all know when you just start off being friends with somebody... honestly you’re just trying to keep them in the friend zone, but then one day something just happens x you start looking at em different."