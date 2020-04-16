mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chloe x Halle Commence Next Chapter With Swae Lee & Mike Will Made It On "Catch Up"

Alex Zidel
April 16, 2020 10:25
718 Views
11
0
Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia RecordsParkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Catch Up
Chloe X Halle Feat. Swae Lee & Mike Will Made It

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
60% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Chloe x Halle release their new single "Catch Up" with help from hitmakers Swae Lee and Mike Will Made-It.


Chloe x Halle have already established themselves as a force in the R&B world, earning several Grammy Award nominations and working side-by-side with the likes of Beyoncé at Parkwood Entertainment. The two sisters have been working on their upcoming imprint on the music landscape, choosing to strike this week with a different side of their creativity.

Perhaps tapping into their hitmaking ability, Chloe and Halle Bailey appear to be looking for some chart success, linking up with another Queen Bey favorite in Swae Lee for their new single "Catch Up." 

Swae Lee has written for Beyoncé in the past, so it shouldn't have been difficult for Chloe x Halle to set up this studio session with the singer. Bringing along his go-to producer Mike Will Made-It, the trio of forces might have their hands on a smash.

Check out the new song below, which is currently available in select international markets. A worldwide release is expected for tonight at midnight.

Quotable Lyrics:

You wanna talk 'bout me, what about you?
You like to party and hang with your groupies now
And I was up at midnight pacin' 'round the room, thinkin' 'bout you
You turn your phone off? Guess I will, too

Chloe X Halle Swae Lee Mike Will Made It new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Chloe x Halle Commence Next Chapter With Swae Lee & Mike Will Made It On "Catch Up"
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject