Chloe x Halle Commence Next Chapter With Swae Lee & Mike Will Made It On "Catch Up"

Chloe x Halle have already established themselves as a force in the R&B world, earning several Grammy Award nominations and working side-by-side with the likes of Beyoncé at Parkwood Entertainment. The two sisters have been working on their upcoming imprint on the music landscape, choosing to strike this week with a different side of their creativity.

Perhaps tapping into their hitmaking ability, Chloe and Halle Bailey appear to be looking for some chart success, linking up with another Queen Bey favorite in Swae Lee for their new single "Catch Up."

Swae Lee has written for Beyoncé in the past, so it shouldn't have been difficult for Chloe x Halle to set up this studio session with the singer. Bringing along his go-to producer Mike Will Made-It, the trio of forces might have their hands on a smash.

Check out the new song below, which is currently available in select international markets. A worldwide release is expected for tonight at midnight.

Quotable Lyrics:

You wanna talk 'bout me, what about you?

You like to party and hang with your groupies now

And I was up at midnight pacin' 'round the room, thinkin' 'bout you

You turn your phone off? Guess I will, too