People didn't know what to expect when Chlöe Bailey and her sister Halle Bailey began working on independent projects. The Chloe x Halle pair have been taking the R&B world by storm as protegés of Beyoncé, and the way they have approached and navigated their careers shows just how much influence the Destiny's Child icon has had on them.

As Halle was working on her starring role in the live-action version of Disney's classic The Little Mermaid, Chlöe was switching things up and displaying a sexier image as her music career catapulted forward with the help of her hit single, "Have Mercy."



Chlöe took a moment to reflect on her personal and professional development in 2021 and in her Instagram post, she shared a few of her personal life-changing moments. From behind-the-scenes looks at her performances to her creating beats from the comfort of her home to her crying after her Juneteenth performance because she was "so grateful," Chlö has much to celebrate—and more to look forward to.

"2021 has been about falling and getting the f*ck back up," the singer wrote in the caption. "Looking back, this has been an AMAZING year! it’s been hard believing in myself but God has had my back every step of the way. i am filled with so much GRATITUDE and can’t wait to continue to walk in light. my resolution this year…to not be so hard on myself, work hard but make sure i have fun doing it!!!"

