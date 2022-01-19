We have often seen celebrity siblings emerge into stardom together, but not all familial relationships remain close. In the music industry, it is common for brothers and sisters to become hitmakers together or as individual entertainers, but the pressures that come with celebrity life often take hold, resulting in artists like Britney Spears publicly going to war with her little sister, Jamie Lynn.

However, Chlöe and Halle Bailey are unlike those horror stories of the past as they grow from their Chloe x Halle duo to women with separate career pursuits.



Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Chlöe was featured as the digital cover star for In The Know, and during the conversation with the publication, she was asked about entering into the industry with a sibling and if there were any drawbacks to that.

"There were no downsides on our side. But I will tell you what annoys me a lot," she said. "I hate when people online constantly try to compare my sister and I. It is the most shallow, most disturbing thing. It was very off-putting to know how people would try to put two young Black sisters who love their craft so much and love each other so much, how they try to pit them against each other just because they’re different in some ways. So that’s the only downside."

She also addressed the backlash she has received for being deemed too sexy in her social media posts.

"When I am in my bedroom with the lights dimmed off, with my colored lights on, and I’m dancing my heart out, I am moving just as sexy for myself [as I do on stage],"said Chlöe. "Self-love isn’t just about looking inside the mirror and saying, 'You’re beautiful; you got this.' You gotta feel it. You gotta feel it in every part of your body. You gotta be comfortable. You can’t just say it, because if you say it and don’t believe it, is it really true?

"We can love ourselves as much as we want to love someone else. In most relationships, you express love through sex. Why can’t you do that with yourself and love yourself? Why can’t you be sexy for yourself? Why is it only okay when you’re sexy for another person that you’re in a relationship with? Be in a relationship with yourself. That’s what self-love is."

Check out a few sexy highlights from her cover shoot below.

