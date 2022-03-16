Chloe Bailey is at it again. The Atlanta-born powerhouse vocalist is not only known for giving outstanding performances on stage (both alone, and alongside her younger sister, Halle Bailey), but also for the artistic thirst traps that she so often shares with us over on her Instagram page.

On Tuesday, March 15th, the 23-year-old uploaded a brand new photo dump which sees her bringing back her long blonde locs while she rocks an all-black outfit that leaves little of her midsection to the imagination.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"Don't go chasing waterfalls," she wrote in the caption, quoting TLC's 1994 hit song. In the first picture, Bailey poses in a half-squat, her hands resting on her bare inner thighs. Her outfit of the day is made up of a long black coat, high boots in the same colour, and what appears to be a barely-there bra top, a pair of underwear, and a belt.

In the second slide, we're given a closer look at the starlet's hairstyle, as well as her ample cleavage and toned midsection. Next, the back of Bailey's look is revealed, showing us that her bottoms – which were masqueraded by the oversized coat – are actually a pair of assless chaps, with silver detailing on the side.





Bailey's little sister, Muni Long, Flo Milli, Bella Thorne, and Sabrina Elba are just a few of the names who have been showering the "Have Mercy" hitmaker in love after she uploaded her thirst traps this afternoon.

Check them out for yourself below, and let us know what you think about Chloe's sleek all-black outfit in the comment section.





