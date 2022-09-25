Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend.

Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

The 24-year-old singer was accompanied by backup dancers wearing blue unitards, and she routinely showed off her dance moves along with them. The show had echoes of her performance with her sister Halle back in June at the Something In The Water festival, which was equally suggestive and electric. During both sets, the Atlanta artist held the crowd captive.

Chloe rose to fame with her sister as the act Chloe x Halle. Their last album, Ungodly Hour, was released back in 2020. Chloe has yet to release an album of her own, but has been dropping singles left and right for a while now, the latest being "Surprise," which she put out in June. Meanwhile, speculation that she and soccer star Memphis Depay are dating have been flying since Depay shared a birthday tribute to her in July.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival, which wrapped up yesterday, had a massive lineup this year, filled with artists from nearly every genre. The event was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and boasted names like Avril Lavigne, Lionel Richie, LL Cool J, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Pitbull, Sam Smith, Black Eyed Peas, and Halsey.

[via]