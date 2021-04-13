Chloe Bailey has quickly become the internet's favorite sweetheart. Ever since she and her sister and bandmate Halle Bailey launched their own solo social media pages, the older half of the duo has turned up the heat regarding the content she posts. First going viral for her jaw-dropping #BussItChallenge, internet users have come to expect the occasional set of sexy shots on her page every now and then.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In her most recent set of stunning photos, the songstress once again sent the internet into a frenzy. Rocking nothing but a scandalous cut-out black leotard in the images shared yesterday (April 12), Chloe struck fierce poses in the sultry mirror selfies. "nothing like a good mirror selfie," penned Chloe in the caption

In one photo, she poses facing forward, showing off her sinched hourglass figure. In another shot, she poses sideways, flashing an alluring look to the camera and flaunting her infamous curves.

Quickly going viral on Twitter and racking up nearly 200,000 favorites since being posted, she also shared the shots on her newly-founded Instagram account, which has reached a cool 763,000 likes in the 20 hours it's been uploaded. As expected, reactions to the new selfies on social media echoed previously expressed sentiments.

Luckily, Chloe has been recognized for both her immense talent and her stellar physique. Last month the 22-year-old wowed listeners with her sultry Silk Sonic cover, while her "You're Mines Still" cover had Yung Bleu himself ready to collaborate with her.