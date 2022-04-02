After seeing the success of Chloe x Halle as a duo, there's no denying the star power of 23-year-old Chloe Bailey. As she continues to step into her career as a solo artist while her younger sister explores the acting world, the Atlanta native has been shining brighter than ever before, especially as she gears up for the release of her highly anticipated new single.

On April 8th, Chloe is set to deliver "Treat Me" – a song that's been teased on her Instagram page for a few weeks now. Prior to her latest arrival, we last heard from the multihyphenate on Gunna's "you & me," which subsequently sparked romance rumours for the pair, although they've maintained that they're "just good friends" since.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

After delivering the single's artwork to her 4.7 million Instagram followers earlier this week, the "Have Mercy" hitmaker has continued to tease us with more spicy content.

On Monday, April 1st, she uploaded a clip to her feed that finds her performing choreography that kicks off with a sexy hand lick and is quickly followed by a blinding round of booty shaking that fans have already been thirsting over.

"What part of the song y'all think this is?" Bailey asked in the caption, prompting fans to give their best guesses.





The Ungodly Hour vocalist has been having an impressive 2022 so far, regularly making headlines for dropping off stunning selfies in designer duds – check out a recent assless outfit that got the internet talking here, and check back in with HNHH next Friday to stream Chloe Bailey's "Treat Me" single.