Chloe x Halle cemented their names in R&B over the course of two albums but in recent times, they've shown interest in embarking on solo careers. That's not to say that they've revealed plans to call it quits as a duo but Chloe's solo efforts certainly haven't gone unnoticed. Last year, she debuted the first solo single of her career, "Have Mercy," produced by Murda Beatz, which shot up to the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.



The singer previously hinted at a new single titled, "Treat Me" at the top of March but it looks like the song now has an official release date. Chloe shared the official cover artwork for "Treat Me" which will officially drop on April 8th. Chloe strips down to a pair of panties with a massive black jacket covering her up with her name and the song's title handwritten in red ink. Naturally, Gunna slid into the comment section with a handful of fire emojis to show his support for his "You & Me" collaborator.

Chloe recently dished out her debut album, which seems like it could arrive in time for this summer. In a series of tweets, she expressed her excitement for the body of work. "I don’t control dates or anything, but just know i’m super proud of this project. it means absolutely everything to me," she wrote.

