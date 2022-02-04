Chloe Bailey has been known to flex her figure every once in a while. Considering she's from the metaphorical Beyonce School of Performance (not to be mistaken for a comparison), it's quite certain she's worked extremely hard to sculpt her body. The "Have Mercy" singer is not afraid to show some skin, taking opportunities to share her gifts when she sees fit. Drenched in snow leopard print from head to toe, her newest photos still manage to catch the eyes of many.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Her newest photoset was posted to Twitter with the caption "thinkin' 'bout the girl in all leopard," followed by the obviously fitting leopard emoji:

In the pics, are some obvious features that blatantly stand out. These include the shades that she's donning and the rings adorning both hands, dancing in the lighting of the pic. We can talk about her locs, which she manages to alter into a myriad of versatile styles on every occasion. But, objectively speaking, her body definitely takes the cake.

This isn't the only time Chloe Bailey has stunned with photos since the New Year has rolled in. On New Year's Day, she posted a theme appropriate photoset featuring herself in a champagne glass. More recently, she's been seen giving a nod to Destiny's Child's 2004 hit "Soldier."

She seems to be growing in her comfort and appeal, and shows no signs of letting up.

We'll continue to update you on what Chloe Bailey does next.