Chloe Bailey gets a lot of praise for her song covers. The 23-year-old is capable of making any track her own by adding captivating lyrics and using her wide range of singing abilities. She's sung over records by artists like Adele, Rihanna, Beyonce, and countless other talented musicians.

Her most recent remix was done on Capella Grey's hit, "Gyalis." The title, according to Wiwords, can be described as "a man who obsessively seduces and deceives women." This reigns true because the song is all about wanting multiple relationships at a time and getting anyone to submit.

Of course, Chloe had to take on the record from a different angle-- and her version was the exact opposite. Instead of singing about being crazy over a man, the "Treat Me" artist sang about knowing her worth and not sticking around for someone who is unloyal.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

As she sat in front of a mic wearing a black, crochet two-piece set and gold Louis Vuitton earrings, she sang, "You gotta come correct when you next to me/You said that you can handle it/It's hard to believe."

She also talked about having multiple options and not having to settle for someone like other women do. "I ain't the b*tch that you can lie to/I ain't the b*tch you gonna cry to/I ain't the b*tch that you can front online/Like you been doing right/When I know the timing you on."

The video now sits at over three million views and is filled with comments from people admiring her version. Celebs like SZA, Tamar Braxton, and Fivio Foreign were among many hyping up the songstress.

Watch her entire cover below.