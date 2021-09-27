Chloe Bailey has been all over social media, riding the momentum of her performance at the VMA’s this month with her live debut of her hit single “Have Mercy.” The song is a sneak peek into her launch as a solo artist, a departure from her time as one-half of the singer-sister duo Chloe x Halle. Like everything she’s been putting out lately, Chloe’s recent photo set posted to Twitter gave “bad b*tch” energy, with collaged images of the singer in an alluring red-and-white two-piece against a white backdrop. “Choose your fighter,” she playfully captioned the post, now clocking in at over 80,000 likes on the platform (view the original post below).

When the photos were posted two days ago, fans noticed that Tinashe had liked one of the post’s replies, pointing out the photoshoot’s similarities with Tinashe’s Songs For You album cover. “It’s giving @Tinashe’s album cover for Songs For You,” the reply read. Both the album cover and photo set capture the artists at a high-contrast, fish-lens-esque angle, clad in bikini sets and long gloves against a stark white background.

Tinashe and Chloe on the red carpet of the 2021 MTV VMAs - Jason Kempin/Getty Images & Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As usual, Twitter acted fast. Talk of “beef” between the two artists came bubbling to the surface, and it wasn’t long before Chloe set the record straight, clarifying that there was never any tension between her and Tinashe in the first place.

“Guys can you please stop,” Chloe’s tweet reads. “There’s no beef between me and @Tinashe. She’s a baddie, and I love everything she does.”

Tinashe responded to the tweet shortly afterward. “Classy queen!!!” Tinashe tweeted back. “You’re the sweetest.”

Social media is great at finding trouble where there is none, often fabricating stories and allegations before artists can speak on their own terms. Now, with the rumors debunked, fans are asking for a potential collab between the two ladies.

See the tweet that started the rumors and Chloe’s swift response to the allegations below.