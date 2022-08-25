Just a few days ago, Chlöe Bailey shared a mirror selfie in a bikini, writing, "it should cost a billion to look this good." It seems she's taken it a step further this morning. The singer and producer hit the 'Gram with a quick reminder of how she's just as gorgeous as she is talented. Chlöe hit the 'Gram with a snippet of herself singing acapella in a bikini and robe, and it seems that it could be from a new song that she's cooking up.

"going for my morning swim and couldn’t get this melody out my head," he captioned the post with a tongue-out emoji.



Chloe Bailey attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Though she's turned heads with the many body-empowering photos she shares on her Instagram page, she's had fans awaiting for her forthcoming solo debut album. In the past year, she's shared singles like "Have Mercy," "Treat Me," and most recently, "Surprise," which also had revealing cover art that caught everyone's attention.

In a recent interview with Essence, Chlöe revealed that her upcoming solo efforts captures a more confident side of her self, which is exhibited in her upcoming releases and stage show.

"As much as people think I’m so confident, 80 percent of the time I feel the complete opposite of that,” she said. “That’s why I put so much of myself into my music. That’s where I feel like myself and where I belong in this life—whenever I’m onstage. The girl I see and I watch sing back, she intimidates me. I’m like, Who the hell is that?”

Check out Chlöe's post below.