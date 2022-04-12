Chloe Bailey has managed to remain a trending topic since her solo career took off. Whether she's being marveled at for her breathtaking vocals or stopping scenes with her full-figured body, the 23-year-old is solidifying her spot in the entertainment industry.

Another aspect that played a part in her rise to relevance was her alleged relationship with rapper, Gunna. The Atlanta native made it known that he had a crush on her back in September of 2021. It was then that he shared an image of her on social media after she performed at the VMAs.

From there, the two began being seen together quite a bit. They would be caught holding hands at sporting events and they've been seen out on shopping dates. Slowly, but surely, they were becoming a new power couple for social media to obsess over.

However, the duo never officially confirmed their relationship, and now, we have confirmation that Chloe is single. Yesterday, the "Have Mercy" singer decided to have a little fun with her supporters. She tweeted, "i’m in the mood to answer some questions, ask me anything #askchloe."

Instantly, her fans started firing away at her. Some wanted to know what artists influenced her career, others were curious as to what her love language was, and one fan, in particular, was dying to know her relationship status.

Not going into details, Chloe retweeted the question with her response, "single." The memes popped up in her replies fairly quickly. Many began to shoot their shot at her following the realization that she was a free agent.

While Gunna hasn't spoken on the matter, it seems that Chloe is up for grabs.