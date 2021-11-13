As she gets older, Chloe Bailey has begun embracing more of an adult look, stepping out of her teens and into her years of being a 20-something with style, smarts, and of course, sex appeal. Earlier this week the “Have Mercy” singer took to her Instagram page to share a video of her thanking her fans for getting her to four million followers on the app.

The clip shows the 23-year-old lounging around in some white lingerie and a black robe. She begins by suggestively sucking on the sweet treat while looking into the camera, then says, “to my four million followers and counting, my candy kisses and my clovers, thank you all so much for loving me. I love you right all back, and there’s a lot more to come.”

Shortly after it was uploaded, people began roasting Bailey for the sexiness in the video, which some felt was “forced.” Many begged her to take it down from her social media, claiming to have gotten major second hand embarrassment from watching. Others theorized that it could be a PR stunt to get people talking about the starlet, and the recording artist’s most loyal fans stuck by her, despite her questionable antics.

It would seem that Bailey heard the message loud and clear, as her sultry video was taken down from all of her accounts yesterday, but not before The Shade Room was able to snag a copy, or fans were able to make their own provocative edits.

Do you think that Chloe Bailey made the right move in deleting her thank you video, or do you wish she would’ve left it up? Let us know below.