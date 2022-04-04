Chloe Bailey continues to drum up excitement surrounding the release of her upcoming single, "Treat Me." The highly anticipated song is due to arrive on streaming platforms this Friday, April 8th, and so far, fans have been receiving plenty of sultry teases from the 23-year-old singer.

Back in March, she shared a twerking TikTok that transitioned into her wearing a bold red dress with front cutouts that showed off her curves, getting several bars from "Treat Me" looping through our head long before its arrival.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Late last week, the Atlanta-born recording artist delivered the incredible black and white cover art, which finds her standing in a statuesque pose, wearing a long black quilted coat and a tiny thong – a long necklace draped between her ample cleavage.

The very next day, she revealed some of the choreography she and her team put together to accompany the upbeat anthem. "What part of the song y'all think this is?" she asked at the time, shaking her curvy booty in perfect unison with the beat.

Between now and then, Bailey has been a busy woman, pulling out incredible designer outfits to attend the Grammys and accompanying parties and events. "Ima disco ball baby," she wrote in a photo dump of her sparkly ensemble.





On Monday, April 4th, the "Have Mercy" singer gave us a look at what to expect from the song's accompanying music video. While we only get a brief glimpse, it looks as though Bailey will be wearing a super sexy outfit, complete with platform heels to tantalize viewers.

Are you excited to hear Chloe Bailey's next single? Tap back in with HNHH to stream "Treat Me" along with other releases from your favourite artists this Friday.