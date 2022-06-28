Chloe Bailey's launch as a solo artist has been much more of a marathon than a sprint, with the 23-year-old taking her sweet time with each and every single she releases ahead of her self-titled album's arrival later this summer.

To kick things off back in 2021, the vocalist shared "Have Mercy," followed by a sultry, microphone-licking moment during her MTV Video Music Awards performance that caught Gunna's attention, along with the rest of the world's.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

After that, we saw a collaboration between her and the YSL rapper on his DS4Ever track, "you & me." Footage of the pair getting up close and personal during a shopping trip for the filming of the accompanying music video caused romance rumours to surface online, and though Gunna expressed interest, Bailey has maintained that she and the currently-incarcerated rapper are "just friends."

"Treat Me" came next on her lineup, followed by the equally sexy "Surprise," which finds Bailey asking listeners to "slip [her] panties to the side."





On Sunday evening, the Atlanta-born starlet took to the stage as one of the many performers at the 2022 BET Awards, not only singing her latest single, but also a rendition of Adina Howard's "Freak Like Me."

Bailey hit the crowd with "Treat Me" as well, which had audiences cheering her on in-studio and at home – including Beyoncé, who made sure to send her protégé a beautiful bouquet of flowers in celebration of her accomplishment.

"You killed it last night!" the Lemonade hitmaker wrote Bailey. "Making me proud. All my love, B."





Check out Chloe Bailey's performance at the 2022 BET Awards below, and read what she had to say about all those comparisons to Beyoncé here.