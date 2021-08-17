In an Instagram live video, R&B songstress Chloe Bailey responded to a fan when asked if she "messed around" even though she is single. The beautiful 23-year-old responded in a hesitant, but direct manner saying:

Honestly I don't. . .I can't talk to multiple people at one time like that. I just. . .I don't have it in me. I can't do it. I cannot. I don't know if it's the Cancer in me, but right now it's my music. Music is my man. I come home to him every single night and I love it. He's faithful to me. He loves me. He makes me promises he can keep. We are making our dreams come true together. So I'm in love. . . I'm in love right now with music.

Fans immediately took her response as proof that she is not dating Dutch professional football player Memphis Depay (Lori Harvey's Ex-fiance) despite what Twitter said.

Earlier this year the two shared photos of each other on social media. Back in February, Chloe wished Depay a happy birthday by sharing a photo of the two on Instagram on what appeared to be a private jet. And in January, Depay posted of photo of him in Chloe in the studio. This prompted Black Twitter to do its job and offer unsolicited oftentimes comical commentary.

Watch Chloe's response below:

In other news, Chloe released a preview and artwork for her up-tempo new single "Have Mercy". Check out the preview below. Does Chloe have a hit on her hands?