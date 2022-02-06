Chloe Bailey fact-checked a fan on Twitter, Saturday night, who had claimed that she had come onto him back in high school. In doing so, she revealed that she was homeschooled growing up.

"Chloe Bailey had tried to talk to me when we was in high school but I told her one day she gon be a star don’t focus on me .. focus on your craft," a user on Twitter posted. "And look what she done. Proud of her."

"I was homeschooled for HS," Bailey wrote in response.

"Shutcho fine ass up and let me live my lie," the fan fired back.



Cindy Ord / Getty Images

These days, Bailey remains vague about her love life. Many people have theorized that she and Gunna are dating; however, Bailey has denied the rumor, claiming that they are both good friends.

After appearing on Gunna's latest album, DS4Ever, Bailey said on social media, "[Gunna] is like such a good friend, and I love that song and I'm so happy to be on the album, so check it out if you have not, while you wait for my new music, darlings."

Check out Bailey's recent interaction on Twitter below.

[Via]