Chloe Bailey's resume is getting longer and longer. Weeks after the release of her second single as a solo artist, "Treat Me," the Atlanta native has joined the cast of an upcoming youth choir comedy film called Praise This.

The news comes from Deadline, who have reported that Bailey – having previously appeared on the hit series Grown-ish – has signed on the star in the Tina Gordon-directed picture, helmed by Universal.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

It's been said that the project has potential for a franchise that would be comparable to 2012's wildly successful Pitch Perfect and its two sequels, which arrived in 2015 and 2017.

Production on the first installment is due to begin in Atlanta this June. Aside from directing, Gordon also wrote the script, which was reportedly based on an original idea by The Story Company, and saw earlier drafts penned by Camilla Blackett, as well as "Murder Ink," a trio consisting of Brandon Broussard, Hudson Obayuwana and Jana Savage.

"The film falls under Will Packer Productions’ first-look deal with Universal," Deadline explains, mentioning that the company is behind hits like Night School, Girls Trip, the Ride Along films, and Little.

CEO Will Packer will price alongside co-founder and CEO of The Story Company, Tim Story. At this time, other cast members remain unknown, but seeing as Pitch Perfect boasted stars like Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Brittany Snow, we won't be surprised if we see some pretty famous faces join the vocalist on screen.

Are you excited to see Chloe Bailey take on her new role in Praise This? Drop a comment below to let us know, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

