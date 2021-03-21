The past few months of the internet have belonged to Chloe Bailey. Ever since she and her sister and bandmate finally launched their own separate social media channels, Chloe's content has blown up to unforeseen levels, namely after she shared her jaw-dropping #BussItChallenge. Since then, she's maintained the momentum with an even split between sexy shots and exclusive musical content. Her latest rendition of Bruno Mars' and Anderson .Paak's super duo Silk Sonic's debut single "Leave The Door Open" has left internet users wowed again.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Already amassing more than 1 million views on each of the respective pages the video was shared to, Chloe looked stunning as rocked a blue two-piece set to deliver her extremely sultry rendition of the soulful single.

"Ima leave the door open," penned Chloe in the caption of the one-minute cover. Her stunning take on the single followers her previous well-received rendition of Yung Bleu and Drake's hit "You're Mines Still."

Beyoncé's father Matthew Knowles previously caught flack for saying that comparisons between his daughter and Chloe were "insulting. "You've got to be kidding me, right? You're asking me that question?" said Dr. Knowles. "Are you actually serious that you are comparing that young lady to Beyoncé?"

When asked about them comparatively in a biopic sense, he eased on his comments. "Okay, if you're talking about a movie-- not talent-wise. Talent-wise? Are you telling me talent-wise, somebody is an idiot enough to compare her to Beyoncé talent-wise? Are there people saying her talent is equal to Beyonce? They're idiots. That's actually insulting to Beyoncé."

